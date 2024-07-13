StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
