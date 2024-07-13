StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.11.

SIRI opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 516.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,601,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 25.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

