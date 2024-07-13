StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $508.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

