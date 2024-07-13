StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

OMAB opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 226,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

