StockNews.com Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.14.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Malibu Boats by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

