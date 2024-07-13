StockNews.com Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TKC opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.