StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.