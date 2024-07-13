StockNews.com Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,980.15.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,026.43 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,051.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,849.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,656.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

