StockNews.com Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

KR has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %

KR opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

