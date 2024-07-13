StockNews.com Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Buy

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NLY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

