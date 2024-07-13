Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in StoneCo by 10.5% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,766,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,884,000 after buying an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after buying an additional 253,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

StoneCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.35 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

