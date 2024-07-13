STP Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.57 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. STP has a market capitalization of $85.57 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04404004 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,647,505.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

