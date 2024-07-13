Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023947 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

