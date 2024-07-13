Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.1% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $839,259,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,737 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $148.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,718,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $149.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.