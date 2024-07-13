Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $74.83. 10,559,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

