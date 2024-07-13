Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 7.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,908,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. 3,044,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day moving average is $166.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

