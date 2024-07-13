Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $421,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Target by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 64.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

