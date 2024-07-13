Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NYSE LW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,093. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

