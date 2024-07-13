Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.23. 155,955,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,964,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $182.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

