Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $142.53 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 610,261,186 coins and its circulating supply is 610,261,490 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

