Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.