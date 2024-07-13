Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 443,056 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

