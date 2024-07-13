Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Up 5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 62,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 60,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Syrah Resources Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company's flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Syrah Resources
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.