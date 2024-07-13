Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €11.42 ($12.41) and last traded at €11.50 ($12.50), with a volume of 16607 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.42 ($12.41).

Takkt Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.99.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

