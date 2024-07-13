Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tanger by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after buying an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,141,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 1,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SKT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.37. 539,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

