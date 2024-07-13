Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on August 15th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $135.05. 990,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $135.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

