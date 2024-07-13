TD Cowen Cuts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to $28.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

