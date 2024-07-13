Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 82.1% in June

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Techtronic Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTNDY traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.6065 dividend. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

