Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $118,665,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $220.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.