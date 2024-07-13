Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Short Interest Update

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,511. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Telesis Bio has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($99.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 359.32% and a negative net margin of 183.66%.

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits, which contains building blocks and reagents, including proprietary Gibson assembly branded reagents for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

