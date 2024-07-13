Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Up 44.3% in June

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Stock Performance

NYSE:TS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,839. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,518,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 88,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 743,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 247,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.