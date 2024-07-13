Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $394.36 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001332 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,457,736,829,263 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
