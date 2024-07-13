Terra (LUNA) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Terra has a market capitalization of $301.02 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 792,994,904 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.