Terra Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Terra has a market cap of $306.17 million and $17.65 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 793,433,657 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.