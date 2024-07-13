TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $89.87 million and $6.49 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00044032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,902,049 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,941,478 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

