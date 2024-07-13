Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 321.6% in June

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the June 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 1,049,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.3061 dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.