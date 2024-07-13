Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.58.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.