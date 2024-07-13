TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 244,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TH International Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ THCH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 79,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,297. TH International has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.
TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TH International
About TH International
TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TH International
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.