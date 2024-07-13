TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 244,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TH International Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ THCH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.71. 79,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,297. TH International has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.27.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,386 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned 3.19% of TH International worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

