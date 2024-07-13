The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.