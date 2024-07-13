The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of CI stock opened at $334.88 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

