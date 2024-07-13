The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,682,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,143,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $592,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $289,711,000 after acquiring an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $334.79. 820,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,781. The stock has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.08. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.