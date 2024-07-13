The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $32.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.00, a PEG ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

