The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DQ opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 344,616 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,788,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

