The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price to $61.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE SPCE opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($11.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 52.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 562,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 194,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 304,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

