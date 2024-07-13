The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

