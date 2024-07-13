The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $237.69

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 237.69 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.15). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,376,907 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

