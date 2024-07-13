The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Cut by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.56. 2,435,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.68.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.