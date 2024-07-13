The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.37. 1,494,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

