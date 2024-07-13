Theta Fuel Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $444.89 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00044187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,612,442,220 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

