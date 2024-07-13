Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Thungela Resources Price Performance

TNGRF remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

