Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
TNGRF remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Friday. Thungela Resources has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.
About Thungela Resources
